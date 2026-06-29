Kazakh and Georgian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

The ministers reviewed the current state of Kazakhstan-Georgia relations and explored opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. They also discussed the implementation of agreements reached during previous meetings at the highest and high levels.

Both sides highlighted the strong partnership between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Georgia, emphasizing the high level of political dialogue, effective coordination in international affairs, and productive cooperation in trade, economic development, transport, and logistics.

Special attention was given to the continued development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). The ministers also explored opportunities to expand trade, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation.

In addition, the two sides exchanged views on key regional and international developments and reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral engagements.

Previously, it was reported Tajikistan and Georgia sign 11 cooperation agreements following high-level talks.