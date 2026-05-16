Kazakhstan ranks among global leaders in AI expansion

According to international studies, hundreds of millions of people around the world already use generative AI services, while the spread of related technologies and solutions continues to grow at an unprecedented pace.

Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan is not only following global trends but is also actively building its own AI ecosystem. The country is already demonstrating notable results, confidently competing with other nations in Central Asia and the EAEU.

According to the Global AI Diffusion ranking prepared by Microsoft, Kazakhstan ranked as the undisputed leader among Central Asian and EAEU countries in AI adoption.

The ranking reflects the share of the population aged 15 to 64 using AI-related services. In other words, the higher the level of AI product and digital solution penetration in a country, the more actively its population interacts with such technologies. This indicator demonstrates not only the popularity of AI services, but also the level of digital infrastructure, technological development, accessibility, and the maturity of the country’s AI ecosystem overall.

In the first quarter of 2026, Kazakhstan ranked 70th out of 147 countries - a strong result considering the competition from more developed economies. Moreover, Kazakhstan’s indicator of 15.9% significantly exceeded those of other Central Asian and EAEU countries. For comparison, AI adoption stood at 9.6% in Belarus, 9.5% in Kyrgyzstan, 9.5% in Russia, 7.2% in Uzbekistan, and 6.1% in both Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Kazakhstan also became the regional leader in growth of this indicator, posting an increase of 2.2 percentage points compared to the second half of 2025. Russia’s AI adoption level grew by 1.5 percentage points, Kyrgyzstan’s by 1.3, Belarus’s by 1.2, while other Central Asian and EAEU countries recorded growth of less than 1 percentage point.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is not only among the regional leaders in AI penetration, but also demonstrates one of the highest growth rates globally. According to the same ranking, Kazakhstan entered the top 10 countries by growth in the number of AI service users, with the figure increasing by 25.6% compared to the second half of 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President suggests an AI platform for the Turkic peoples' history and culture.