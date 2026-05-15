Kazakh President suggests AI platform for Turkic peoples' history and culture
At the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed creating a special digital platform based on artificial intelligence that would consolidate materials on the history and culture of Turkic peoples, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Head of State, the project should operate in a multilingual format.
"Based on artificial intelligence, it is necessary to intensify efforts on creating a special Digital Platform that brings together materials on the history and culture of Turkic peoples. This project should be implemented in a multilingual format. Thus, anyone will be able to explore the rich heritage of Turkic civilization online. Kazakhstan is ready to offer comprehensive digital solutions for these initiatives," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Earlier, President Tokayev called for a joint tech hub for OTS nations.