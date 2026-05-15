EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President suggests AI platform for Turkic peoples' history and culture

    18:32, 15 May 2026

    At the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed creating a special digital platform based on artificial intelligence that would consolidate materials on the history and culture of Turkic peoples, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh President suggests AI platform for Turkic peoples' history and culture
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the Head of State, the project should operate in a multilingual format.

    "Based on artificial intelligence, it is necessary to intensify efforts on creating a special Digital Platform that brings together materials on the history and culture of Turkic peoples. This project should be implemented in a multilingual format. Thus, anyone will be able to explore the rich heritage of Turkic civilization online. Kazakhstan is ready to offer comprehensive digital solutions for these initiatives," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Earlier, President Tokayev called for a joint tech hub for OTS nations.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic speaking states History of Kazakhstan Culture AI Artificial Intelligence Turkistan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All