Kazakhstan ranks among Georgia’s key trade partners in 2025

Exports of Georgian goods to Kazakhstan reached 849.9 million US dollars, 6.8% up compared to the same period in 2024. Kazakhstan accounted for 12.8% of Georgia’s total exports, placing second among Georgia’s main export partners, behind only Kyrgyzstan.

Overall trade turnover between Georgia and Kazakhstan hit 925.7 million US dollars in the reporting period. Imports from Kazakhstan amounted to 75.8 million US dollars, representing 0.5% of Georgia’s total imports.

In Georgia’s overall foreign trade structure, Kazakhstan ranked fourth, contributing 4% of total turnover, after Turkiye, the United States, and Russia.

Georgia’s total foreign trade volume for January–November 2025 stood at 23.22 billion US dollars, up 9.5% year-on-year. Exports rose 10.1% to 6.62 billion US dollars, while imports increased 9.3% to 16.60 billion US dollars. The trade deficit reached 9.98 billion US dollars, or 43% of total turnover.

According to Geostat, CIS countries accounted for 70% of Georgia’s exports, with Kazakhstan remaining one of the most important markets for Georgian products. The statistics are preliminary and subject to revision.

Earlier reports noted that Kazakhstan-Georgia rail freight hit 159.5 thousand tons.