Kazakhstan ranks 61st in Global Social Progress Index

The index measures social well-being and development regardless of economic growth figures. It analyzes 57 drivers of social and environmental progress grouped into three core categories: basic needs, foundations of well-being, and opportunity.

Experts evaluate access to food, healthcare, housing, water, electricity, and sanitation, along with personal safety, education and information access, health outcomes, and environmental sustainability. The index also accounts for personal and civil freedoms, human rights protections, and citizens' ability to make their own decisions and fulfill their potential.

Norway tops the ranking with a score of 91.73. It is followed by Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Switzerland in the top five.

Among Kazakhstan's nearest neighbors in the rankings, North Macedonia took 60th place (71.24), Thailand is 62nd (70.79), and Vietnam placed 63rd (70.76).

The Social Progress Index is compiled annually by the international research project Social Progress Imperative, drawing on statistics from international organizations, expert assessments, and opinion polls.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan tops Central Asia in the 2026 passport index rankings.