    Government tasked with scaling up Smart City project

    21:54, 11 August 2025

    The Government was set a task to immediately start working on this issue, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Advisor and Press Secretary of the President Ruslan Zheldibay.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    At today's meeting on artificial intelligence development, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, hailed joint efforts of the Government and Astana Mayor’s Office in implementation of the Smart City project, according to Zheldibay.

    The project is planned to be officially launched in December.

    At the same time, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev demanded that the project should be scaled up to all major cities of Kazakhstan.

    The Head of State is concerned about slow paces of of AI tools in the real sector of economy.

    Earlier, the Head of State said that Kazakhstan should become a digital state over next five years.

