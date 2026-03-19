Kazakhstan ranks 36th in GDP by PPP

According to the IMF report presented in October 2025, the volume of Kazakhstan’s economy amounted to $973 billion. The ranking in led by China ($43.49 trillion) and the U.S. ($31.82 trillion).

The Top-10 countries also include:

India: $19.14 trillion;

Russia: $7.34 trillion;

Japan: $6.92 trillion;

Germany: $6.32 trillion;

Indonesia: $5.36 trillion;

Brazil: $5.16 trillion;

France: $4.66 trillion;

Great Britain: $4.59 trillion.

Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) adjusts a country’s economic volume with the account for differences in the cost of living. By this measure, the global economy amounts to more than $219 trillion, nearly half of which is concentrated in Asia. China, with a GDP of over $43.5 trillion, has the largest economy in the world by PPP.

Kazakhstan is ranked between Singapore (35th place) and Romania (37th place).

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in SCImago country rank.