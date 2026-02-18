Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in SCImago Country Rank

Kazakhstan cemented its dominance in Central Asia in the SCImago Country Rank (SJR), ranking 64th worldwide for national scientific and research output in 2024 and 69th overall (1996–2024).

The country increased its lead over other Central Asian nations, with Uzbekistan placed 83rd, Kyrgyzstan – 130th, Tajikistan – 147th, and Turkmenistan – 191st. The data reveals differences in research funding levels, building research infrastructure, human resources capacity, global integration, and scientific publication quality.

The Kazakh ministry highlighted that the positive outcomes were possible thanks to the consistent state policy the country is pursuing in the field of science and higher education. Kazakhstan’s law on science and technological policy places priority on developing regional innovation systems, building academic and research excellence centers, implementing business-led research funding mechanisms, as well as systemic support for young scientists.

Greater involvement of Kazakhstani research centers in international programs, including Horizon Europe, which helps integrate national science into the global research space, remains a key focus, added the ministry.

