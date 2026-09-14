Kazakhstan placed 38th in Global Competitiveness Ranking

The ranking, published by the IMD World Competitiveness Center in June 2026, evaluates economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure.

Kazakhstan’s positions by the indicators were as following:

Economic performance - 57th

Government efficiency - 23rd

Business efficiency - 23rd

Infrastructure - 43rd

In 2025, Kazakhstan ranked 34th, while in 2022 the country held the 43rd line. Despite the decline, Kazakhstan outperformed several countries, including Spain (39th), Portugal (40th), Poland (41st), India (44th), Italy (45th), Turkiye (57th), and Argentina (58th).

Singapore topped the 2026 ranking, followed by Hong Kong (2nd) and Switzerland (3rd). Taiwan and the UAE are also in the Top-5. The lowest positions are occupied by Mongolia, Botswana, Nigeria, Namibia, and Venezuela.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan led the Central Asian region in the 2026 Legatum Prosperity Index, ranking 66th globally out of 161 countries in the latest global assessment of national prosperity.