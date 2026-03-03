Kazakhstan ramps up evacuation flights across Middle East

"On March 3, flydubai operated two flights on the Dubai–Astana and Dubai–Almaty routes, transporting 306 passengers (151 and 155, respectively). For the time being, Air Astana is conducting evacuation flights from Saudi Arabia scheduled for March 3. These include two flights from Medina using Airbus A320 aircraft with a total capacity of 290 seats, and two from Jeddah using Airbus A321 aircraft with 339 seats.

SCAT Airlines has scheduled a repatriation flight on the Almaty–Muscat (Oman)–Almaty route to evacuate citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan using a Boeing 767 aircraft with a 290-seat capacity. The flight is scheduled to depart from Almaty at 7:00 PM local time. Carriers plan to continue performing evacuation flights for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, taking into account the current situation in the Middle East," the statement says.