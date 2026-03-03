EN
    Astana and Almaty welcome first group of Kazakhstani nationals from Dubai amid Middle East tensions

    13:21, 3 March 2026

    306 Kazakhstanis have returned home from Dubai on flights operated by FlyDubai, Deputy Transport Minister Talgat Lastayev said at a briefing on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Astana and Almaty welcome first group of Kazakhstani nationals from Dubai amid Middle East tensions
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbayev/Qazinform

    As Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev said, the flights were operated by the decision of FlyDubai and offered to stranded passengers who booked tickets for February 28, March 1, and March 2.

    After closing its airspace, the UAE restricted access to other airlines, while allowing its own carriers to fulfill their obligations to passengers. That is why yesterday’s flight occurred, he said.

    According to Lastaev, a total of 306 passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on these flights. If necessary, Kazakhstan is prepared to deploy up to six aircraft operated by Air Astana and SCAT Airlines, he added.

    We are ready to provide the necessary reserve - up to six aircraft, and depending on the reopening of airspace, evacuate all passengers. This requires gathering passengers at designated locations, namely Oman, Jeddah, and Medina. Based on passenger arrivals, we will regulate the number of aircraft accordingly, said the deputy minister.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan to evacuate vulnerable citizens from UAE aboard of two evacuation flights.

