Addressing the forum, the Kazakh President stated that building a knowledge-based economy had become a long-term constitutional commitment that must be fulfilled by the current Government and its successors.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan currently has 132 universities with a combined enrolment of more than 800,000 students.

He also highlighted the growth in state funding for education, saying that allocations for educational grants had more than doubled over the past seven years to reach $3.4 billion.

Additionally, 281 student dormitories have been built across the country to meet growing demand. This work will continue. At the same time, science funding in Kazakhstan has increased significantly in recent years, reaching $590 million, Tokayev said.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said social, transport and energy facilities as well as data processing centers would be built in Kazakhstan as part of the People’s Construction program over the following three years.