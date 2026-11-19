Speaking about the initiative, the President noted that Kazakhstan has already achieved significant results but intends to pursue even more ambitious goals in the years ahead.

In his State-of-the-Nation Address, the President announced the launch of the nationwide People’s Construction program. Over the coming years, kindergartens, schools, clinics, sports facilities, rehabilitation centers, youth creative hubs, theaters, airports, railway stations, roads and other important facilities will be built throughout Kazakhstan.

The Head of State stressed that sovereign Kazakhstan has never before undertaken a construction effort of such scale, encompassing all regions and sectors of the economy.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the program is a truly national project that will unite the country and deliver substantial social and economic benefits. He emphasized that it will help improve living standards, support entrepreneurship and accelerate economic diversification.

He emphasized all facilities built under the People’s Construction program will serve the well-being of citizens of Kazakhstan. Industrial enterprises and businesses will gain broad new opportunities for growth. New jobs will be created. In short, the principle of Build and build again will become a nationwide slogan for Kazakhstan.

The President added that, alongside social infrastructure projects, the program also includes the construction of nuclear, hydroelectric and thermal power plants, as well as data processing centers.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan made a choice in favor of developing human capital, education, science and innovation.