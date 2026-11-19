According to the minister, the reward for an Asian Games gold medal has increased by $40,000, with the additional funding secured from non-budgetary sources.

"This year, we increased the reward for Asian Games champions to $50,000 using funds raised through sports federations and the Sports Development Fund. Other medalists will receive their payments once the necessary approvals from government agencies and procedures involving international federations have been completed," Myrzabossynov said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov had announced that Kazakhstan would host five world championships and the UEFA Congress for the first time in 2027.