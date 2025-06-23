Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to Mongolian President, reaffirms commitment to strengthen cooperation

Following the official ceremony, President Khurelsukh conveyed his warm greetings to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and gave high praise to his state visit to Mongolia in 2024, noting that it had given a fresh impetus to bilateral relations and elevated them to the level of a strategic partnership.

Ambassador Seitakynov expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm welcome and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Mongolia. He highlighted the friendly ties between the two countries, and emphasized that exchanges of visits at various levels, interparliamentary cooperation, and the holding of meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission are essential components of the bilateral relationship.

The two sides also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in priority areas such as trade, transport and logistics, agriculture, as well as other sectors of mutual interest.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Khurelsukh congratulated Ambassador Seitakynov on the official start of his mission and wished him success in further strengthening the friendly relations between Mongolia and Kazakhstan.

