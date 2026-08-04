Kazakhstan, Qatar discuss expanding bilateral ties

The sides reviewed the progress of Kazakhstan-Qatar cooperation, noting the continued growth of political dialogue and expanding ties in trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian areas.

Special attention was given to implementing agreements reached at the highest level and identifying new opportunities to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

The officials also exchanged views on key regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East.

Following the meeting, Kazakhstan and Qatar reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular dialogue and further developing promising areas of partnership.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Qatar deepen investment and trade cooperation.