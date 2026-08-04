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    Kazakhstan, Qatar discuss expanding bilateral ties

    21:20, 4 August 2026

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Arman Issagaliyev held a meeting with Abdulla Hussain Al-Jaber, Ambassador of Qatar to Kazakhstan, to discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakhstan, Qatar discuss expanding bilateral ties
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    The sides reviewed the progress of Kazakhstan-Qatar cooperation, noting the continued growth of political dialogue and expanding ties in trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian areas.

    Special attention was given to implementing agreements reached at the highest level and identifying new opportunities to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

    The officials also exchanged views on key regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East.

    Following the meeting, Kazakhstan and Qatar reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular dialogue and further developing promising areas of partnership.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Qatar deepen investment and trade cooperation. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy Qatar Kazakhstan and Qatar Middle East Trade Investments Culture Politics
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