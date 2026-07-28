Kazakhstan and Qatar deepen investment and trade cooperation

Al-Muraikhi congratulated the Kazakh ambassador on the start of his diplomatic mission and wished him success in further strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries.

According to the ministry, the two sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation between Astana and Doha, as well as progress in implementing agreements reached at the highest level.

The two sides also paid particular attention to expanding cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and investment spheres.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Russia had agreed to advance the digitalization of trade and logistics.