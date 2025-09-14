Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex to release documentary on fake news development

This documentary explores the mechanisms of misinformation, the psychology behind deception, and how fake news affects society.

Screenshot from video

It aims to raise awareness about how disinformation spreads and how individuals can protect themselves from manipulation.

The authors show how images, sound and AI are turned today into weapons of mass deception.

Experiments involving real audiences confirm that it becomes significantly more difficult to distinguish fake from truth.

Screenshot from video

This documentary investigates how deception shapes perception, and why even the most rational minds can fall victim to it.

It is to be premiered today at 04:30 pm on the Jibek Joly TV Channel.

