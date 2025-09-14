EN
    Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex to release documentary on fake news development

    09:45, 14 September 2025

    The Center for Documentary Film under the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan is set to release a new investigative documentary titled “FAKE YOU: Anatomy of Deception”. The film will be broadcast on the Jibek Joly TV Channel, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Screenshot from video

    This documentary explores the mechanisms of misinformation, the psychology behind deception, and how fake news affects society.

    Screenshot from video

    It aims to raise awareness about how disinformation spreads and how individuals can protect themselves from manipulation.

    The authors show how images, sound and AI are turned today into weapons of mass deception.

    Experiments involving real audiences confirm that it becomes significantly more difficult to distinguish fake from truth.

    Screenshot from video

    This documentary investigates how deception shapes perception, and why even the most rational minds can fall victim to it.

    It is to be premiered today at 04:30 pm on the Jibek Joly TV Channel.

    As written before, Jibek Joly to present the President’s Address to the Nation 2025 documentary.

