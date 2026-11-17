The meeting brought together foreign ministers from EU member states and countries across the participating regions, as well as senior representatives of the European Commission.

In his address, Tileuberdi stated that developing the country’s transit and transport potential and modernizing infrastructure remain among Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities, as outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his October 28 state-of-the-nation address.

He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in further strengthening cooperation with European and regional partners in transport, logistics, energy and digitalization. Particular attention was placed to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, as a key link in enhancing connectivity between Europe and Asia.

In this regard, the minister highlighted the importance of continued cooperation with the European Union under its Global Gateway initiative, particularly in attracting investment, developing transport infrastructure and implementing mutually beneficial joint projects.

Tileuberdi also confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to work actively with its partners to improve logistics procedures and establish an efficient and sustainable transport network connecting Europe and Asia.

Energy cooperation was another key issue on the meeting’s agenda. The participants discussed opportunities for developing cross-border renewable energy projects and strengthening regional energy security.

Ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas highlighted the importance of holding discussions with representatives from Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Black Sea region.

She noted that the discussions would address Black Sea security and regional connectivity, particularly joint efforts to diversify energy sources, trade routes and supply chains.

Kallas also stressed the growing importance of Central Asian, South Caucasian and Black Sea countries in developing transport, energy and digital connections between Europe and Asia, particularly amid disruptions to major maritime routes.

She pointed to restrictions affecting the Strait of Hormuz, the Black Sea corridor and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, explaining that these developments were encouraging countries to seek alternative trade routes and energy supply channels. She also highlighted the increasing importance of digital connectivity, noting that modern economies depend heavily on reliable digital networks.

According to Kallas, diversifying regional connections serves the mutual interests of participating countries and is closely linked to broader security considerations.

Following the discussions, Kallas reported that a separate roundtable with ministers from the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Moldova, Türkiye and Ukraine had focused on transport connectivity, energy and digital links, as well as strengthening economic cooperation.

She further emphasized that, amid the current geopolitical environment, the Trans-Caspian and Trans-Caucasus transport corridors have become particularly important for all participating countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Belgian company eyes $50 mln investment in a logistics hub in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region.