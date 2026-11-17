The discussions focused on expanding investment opportunities, modernizing Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics infrastructure, and introducing advanced digital technologies to support the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, widely known as the Middle Corridor.

One of the key topics was a proposed $50 million investment project by Sarens Group to establish a transport and logistics hub in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region. During talks with Hendrik Sarens, Senior Advisor to Sarens Group, and Matthias Sarens, Construction Director of the Transport and Logistics Centre at the Khorgos Customs & Logistics Platform, the sides reviewed the project's development plans.

The proposed facility will include a 2.1-kilometre bypass road, temporary cargo storage facilities and specialized infrastructure for handling heavy freight. Once operational, the hub is expected to increase the capacity of the Nur Zholy border crossing, reduce congestion and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a key transit link connecting China and Europe.

Digitalization of the Middle Corridor was another major focus of the meetings. In discussions with Dave van den Bos, CEO of Ahlers Logistics, and Michael Barrie, Head of BIM e-Solutions, the sides explored opportunities to expand logistics operations and introduce innovative digital solutions along the transport route.

Particular attention was given to a proposed 90-day Digital Middle Corridor pilot project. The initiative aims to introduce digital freight tracking systems, improve customs data exchange, minimize delays at border crossings and increase transparency in cross-border transportation.

The discussions reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s growing importance as a key transport and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia, while highlighting the shared commitment to turning investment and technological cooperation into concrete projects aimed at improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.

Earlier, Qazinform reported prospects for Kazakhstan’s partnership with Belgium and the EU had been discussed in Brussels.