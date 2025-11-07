Kazakhstan purchases eVTOL electric aircraft to launch air taxi service in Alatau

These innovative vertical take-off and landing aircraft will serve as the foundation for Kazakhstan’s first Urban Air Mobility (UAM) project. The initiative envisions establishing a testing site for certification and demonstration flights, along with integrating air taxis into the transport systems of Alatau and Almaty.

“Kazakhstan is taking a step into the future of innovative transportation. The purchase of eVTOL aircraft marks an important milestone in developing smart cities and adopting advanced technologies. This initiative will help shape Alatau into a distinctive city built around the technologies of the future,” said Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

