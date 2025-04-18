EN
    Trilingual dictionary of Kazakh idioms published in Kazakhstan

    18:43, 18 April 2025

    A trilingual dictionary (Kazakh-Russian-English) of Kazakh idioms has been published in Kazakhtan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform News Agency

    The publication commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan and aims to promote the use of the state language in modern society and intercultural communication. The dictionary was compiled by Kamal Alpeisova, a member of the Writers' Union of Kazakhstan, PhD in Philology, and simultaneous interpreter.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform News Agency

    "Everyone does what they can to develop their native language. Some write songs, others compose poetry, and some study the language as a science. I wanted people from other countries to discover and study our linguistic treasures - our proverbs and idiomatic expressions. At first, I created a Kazakh-Russian dictionary for those just starting to learn Kazakh. That dictionary was published in 2006, 2011, and 2016. During a trip to the United States, I met many talented young people and thought how wonderful it would be if they could say, “The Kazakhs have a saying, and this is how it sounds in English.” That moment sparked the idea for this book," said Kamal Alpeisova.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform News Agency

    Alpeisova authored the Kazakh-Russian section herself, while the English translations were prepared by her student, Merey Malikova, a graduate of the University of East Anglia in Norwich.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform News Agency

    The dictionary serves as a valuable resource for expanding vocabulary, fostering fluent communication in three languages, and honing public speaking skills. A total of 2,000 copies have been published, with an online version currently in development.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform News Agency

    The dictionary encompasses 1,001 widely used Kazakh set phrases, selected for their cultural significance and frequency in intercultural communication.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform News Agency

    As reported earlier, young talents from Kazakhstan have presented the play 'Kyz-Zhibek' on the stage of the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater named after Toktobolot Abdumomunov.

    Kazakh language Culture Society
    Nariman Mergalym
