Kazakhstan proposes to found SCO Water Research Center

Climate challenges know no borders and cause damage to many countries and regions across the world. It is crucial to jointly develop effective strategies to tackle real threats such as desertification, droughts, shrinking water bodies, melting glaciers, and other ecological problems. Therefore, we propose establishing an SCO Water Research Center in Kazakhstan, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President also reminded participants that next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the SCO.

It is important that we approach this milestone thoughtfully and pragmatically to achieve meaningful and tangible results for our peoples. I once again express gratitude to Chairman Xi Jinping of China for his tireless and productive efforts in promoting the constructive values of the ‘Shanghai Spirit.’ I am confident that this summit will go down in history as a successful forum that adopted concrete decisions which will undoubtedly strengthen the SCO’s potential, said President Tokayev

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to the Kyrgyz Republic and its President Sadyr Zhaparov as the country assumes the next SCO chairmanship.

Earlier at the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the urgent need to strengthen cooperation in high technologies and digitalization.