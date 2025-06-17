Kazakhstan proposes to create an expert platform to ensure CA-China logistics development

The President pointed out successful implementation of major infrastructure projects involving Chinese investors and proposed to create an expert platform and adopt a road map to facilitate customs clearance procedures and expand the region’s transit potential.

He said that with the support of Chinese partners, Kazakhstan successfully implements the projects aimed at further expansion of throughput capacities, infrastructure, development of modern logistics and cargo transportations.

Key achievements include the launch of Dostyk-Moiynty road section, establishment of Zhetysu container terminal in Almaty and a container hub in Aktau Port.

“In the future, we reckon on participation of Chinese partners in the development of inland navigation on the transboundary rivers. We are preparing for the creation of a cargo air hub in the western Kazakhstan, in Aktobe city, for the transit of cargo by air transport towards EU countries. On the agenda there are also other large-scale and promising transport-logistics projects, which will let increase trade between Kazakhstan and China manyfold,” the Kazakh President noted.

He stressed that all these issues need a thorough study. For this reason, he proposed to create an expert platform for drafting a comprehensive development strategy for the transport-logistics corridors, and adopt a road map to facilitate customs processing of goods.

“Kazakhstan has been and is a reliable strategic partner of the People’s Republic of China and Central Asian countries in the development of transport connectivity in the region. We are ready for further joint work in implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects with the expansion of our transit potential for the name of overall economic development and prosperity,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan proposed to create a joint cargo terminal with China in Kuryk Port.