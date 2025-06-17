President Tokayev suggests creating joint cargo terminal with China in Kuryk Port

“Central Asia is turning into the key logistics hub linking the largest regions of Asia and Europe. In 2024, the overall volume of cargo transit from China through Central Asia exceeded 211,000 containers having increased by 12%. 85% of all land transportations from China to Europe fall on Kazakhstan,” said the Kazakh President.

He said that exceptional importance is attached to enhancing transcontinental connectivity and revealing competitive advantages of the Central Asian region.

By representing the first link of One Belt, One Road megaproject, Kazakhstan stands for its synergy with the key transport corridors – Western China-Western Europe, Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and North-South routes.

“In order to increase attractiveness of the Trans-Caspian Route, we undertake systemic measures aimed at modernization and socialization of the Caspian Sea ports, building cargo terminals, and production of transport vessels. We propose to consider the issue of creating a joint cargo terminal with China in the port of Kuryk on the Caspian Sea,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the priorities of the Central Asian-Chinese cooperation.