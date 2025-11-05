EN
    Kazakhstan proposes measures to bolster CIS security cooperation

    19:16, 5 November 2025

    Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Gizat Nurdauletov, participated in the 13th Meeting of the Secretaries of Security Councils of the CIS Member States in Moscow, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    CIS Security Councils Meeting
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the event, participants held an in-depth exchange of views on the current state of regional security, discussed challenges and threats within the Commonwealth of Independent States, and considered possible joint response measures.

    Kazakhstan’s Security Council Secretary informed his CIS counterparts of the country’s position regarding key security issues and proposed several measures to enhance cooperation. These include joint efforts to combat international terrorism, cross-border drug trafficking, and misuse of digital assets.

    As reported earlier, Tajikistan initiated synergy between the CIS, CSTO, and SCO approaches in the field of deradicalization.

    CIS Security Council of Kazakhstan Foreign policy
