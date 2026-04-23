Kazakhstan, OSCE strengthen cooperation against transnational crime

During the talks on Thursday, Berik Assylov highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation based on the principles of the 2010 Astana OSCE Summit Declaration.

Assylov outlined the key areas of the Prosecutor General's Office, including protecting citizens’ and business rights, supporting investment projects, digital transformation, as well as combating drug-related crime, which includes developing an international digital platform to detect, track, and block financial flows linked to drug trafficking.

Special attention was given to cooperation on asset recovery, including OSCE support to Kazakhstan in returning assets to the state.

The sides also discussed professional training initiatives carried out with OSCE participation at the Law Enforcement Academy, including modernization of its educational and methodological base.

In 2025 alone, 13 joint scientific and educational events were held on combating cybercrime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, corruption, and money laundering, as well as strengthening cooperation between the state and civil society institutions and media. More than 400 officials from the Prosecutor General's Office, police, and economic investigation services improved their qualifications.

An additional 12 joint training events are planned this year, focusing on combating transnational crime and improving law enforcement practices.

In conclusion, the OSCE Secretary General praised the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan for its progress in upholding the rule of law and expressed readiness for continued cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President and the OSCE Secretary General discuss sustainable development, climate resilience cooperation.