Kazakhstan proposes adopting comprehensive strategy for Central Asia's transport system development

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted significant progress in strengthening the economic foundation of regional cooperation.

“The number of joint ventures is growing, and large-scale projects are being implemented in industry, energy, mechanical engineering, agro-industry, and other sectors. Trade barriers are gradually being removed, new border checkpoints are opening, and road and railway connectivity is expanding. As a result, the volume of intra-regional trade reached $11.5 billion last year. I believe we will continue supporting this positive dynamic, aiming to raise this figure to $20 billion in the future,” he said.

The Head of State called for the launch of breakthrough projects in promising areas. According to him, Kazakhstan is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation in this direction, including the creation of joint ventures for deep processing of grain, oilseeds, and dairy and meat products, as well as the development of livestock farming and organic crop production.

He added that there are strong prospects in building modern storage facilities, logistics centers, and producing ready-to-eat food products both for domestic needs and for export.

According to the President, amid global transformations, Central Asian countries have a unique chance to turn the region into a key transit hub of Eurasia. However, he emphasized that only coordinated action will allow the region’s potential to be fully realized.

“To avoid duplication of inspections and excessive bureaucratic procedures at border crossings, we consider it reasonable to explore the introduction of a Unified Electronic Cargo Tracking System. To further strengthen the region’s potential, we propose launching joint work on a Comprehensive Strategy for the Development of the Central Asian Transport System. Actively emerging networks of border industrial hubs offer broad opportunities. As part of their further development, we must focus on launching high-tech projects,” the President stated.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that following the VII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the presidents signed a number of documents.