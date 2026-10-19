Kazakhstan proposes 24/7 digital monitoring of vaccine storage

The proposed changes aim to tighten temperature controls and introduce digital vaccine monitoring.

The draft also seeks to strengthen the vaccine cold chain system, which maintains the required storage and transportation conditions to preserve vaccine quality and effectiveness.

One of the key changes would introduce digital tools to monitor temperatures around the clock, allowing authorities to respond quickly if they fall outside the required range.

The ministry also plans to improve the tracking and recordkeeping of vaccines and other immunobiological medicines, making it easier to monitor their movement and strengthen oversight at every stage, from delivery to use in healthcare facilities.

According to the draft document, the amendments were developed in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instructions to improve the cold chain system for storing and transporting immunobiological medicines.

The proposed measures are expected to improve monitoring of storage and transportation conditions and help ensure the quality and safety of vaccines and other immunobiological medicines.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Ministry of Healthcare is steadily introducing artificial intelligence–based solutions to improve diagnostic accuracy, support clinical decision-making and enhance the quality of medical care for the population.