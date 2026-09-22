Kazakhstan promotes Middle Corridor development

Those attending focused on transport and digital infrastructure, integration into global value chains, and cooperation with the U.S. in energy, critical minerals, AI, and advanced technologies.

Kazhykhan noted Kazakhstan, the world’s largest uranium producer, seeks to expand collaboration across the full value chain — from extraction to high-value-added production and technology transfer and highlighted the Middle Corridor as a strategic route for strengthening regional connectivity.

He outlined reforms under the Kazakh President’s Strong President – Influential Parliament – Accountable Government framework.

He also emphasized the significance of the new Constitution adopted via referendum.

Besides, the Taza Qazaqstan initiative was presented as a step toward civic responsibility and environmental stewardship.

The session concluded with a Q&A, where participants exchanged views on Kazakhstan–U.S. cooperation and regional development prospects.

As written before, Kazakhstan’s nuclear security role highlighted in Washington, DC.