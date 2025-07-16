6 Kazakh companies ready to export meat and livestock to Jordan

This was announced at a meeting held in the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture with the representatives of the Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee of the Jordanian Veterinary Service.

The talks focused on the issues of organization of exporting home-produced meat and livestock to the Jordanian market.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan

The Kazakh side informed the Jordanian experts about the national system of veterinary control, traceability and certification procedures, as well as biosecurity issues, which will let ensure high quality and safety of domestic products.

To date, six Kazakh companies-exporters are ready to supply mutton, beef and livestock to Jordan.

The talks enabled to discuss the order of approval of veterinary certificates and determine further steps to expand trade-economic cooperation in agricultural sector.

In 2024, Kazakhstan exported more than 30,000 tons of meat, including to the Middle East countries. Domestic products meet international quality and security standards.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to boost meat exports up to 50,000 tons.