Kazakhstan produced nearly 110 mln tons of coal in 2024

Of which 8.6 million tons of coal were supplied for domestic needs and household. Power and heat plants remain the largest coal consumers with 65.7 million tons. Industrial enterprises used 6 million tons of coal, while exports hit 29.5 million tons.

For the past four months, the country’s coal industry produced 36.4 million tons that is 4.3% more compared to the same period of the previous year.

The Minister stressed that last year domestic coal consumption made 7.9 million tons.

The Ministry developed a 2025-2026 action plan for smooth coal supplies and submitted to the local executive bodies, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and coal companies as part of preparations for the upcoming heating season.

As written before, a Chinese company to invest $4bln in Kazakhstan's coal chemical projects.