Kazakhstan privileged partner of Russia — Kremlin

Kazakhstan is a special, privileged partner of Russia, a very important country and state for us. We are actively finalizing preparations for President Tokayev's state visit to Russia, which will start tomorrow, he said.

Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to the Russian Federation on November 11-12.

The Head of State will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and, via videoconference, will address the plenary session of the 21st Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum to be held in Uralsk, the Kazakh President's press service said.