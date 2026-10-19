Kazakhstan prioritizes modernization of civil protection system, says Tokayev

Over the past five years, Kazakhstan’s rescuers have responded to more than 750,000 emergency calls and assisted nearly 240,000 people, Tokayev noted.

The President emphasized that preventing natural disasters has become a key priority, highlighting the importance of introducing advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to improve emergency preparedness and response.

He also pointed to the modernization of rescue services’ equipment and infrastructure. Over the past three years, the country has acquired around 3,000 units of equipment, including modern aircraft, helicopters and specialized vessels.

In addition, around 60 fire stations and rescue facilities have been built as part of efforts to strengthen emergency response capabilities.

Tokayev also highlighted the role of the Situation Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, established two years ago. The center supports continuous monitoring, early threat detection and rapid decision-making, contributing to improvements in civil protection management.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan had embarked on a path of sweeping modernization, with large-scale reforms covering every aspect of society.