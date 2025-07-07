Kazakhstan fully supports BRICS Summit goals and objectives

In his remarks at a session titled as “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Matters, and Artificial Intelligence,” Minister Nurtleu said that "Kazakhstan fully supports the noble goals and objectives of this summit aimed at promoting the ideas and values of multilateralism amid unpredictability and unprecedented challenges."

"This task requires unprecedented unity, mobilization of enormous human and financial resources, wisdom and constructive engagement from all of us," he stressed.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev / Kazinform

The Kazakh Foreign Minister pointed out balanced and multi-vector foreign policy of Kazakhstan through such initiatives as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the UN Regional Centre for Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which fully reflect the priorities of BRICS.

He also emphasized the role of the Consultative Council of Central Asian States and regional dialogue platforms C5+China, Russia, India, Gulf States, EU, USA, Japan and Korea, which serve as an important multilateral mechanism of promoting constructive dialogue, mutual understanding and support.

“We support New Delhi's initiative to hold the next Central Asia-India Summit," Murat Nurtleu said.

Special attention was given to the role of the UN and the need to support the reform programs of Secretary General António Guterres on the global decision-making process.

Murat Nurtleu urged to fight for a better world by strengthening predictability and stability, respecting legal rights, promoting diplomacy and dialogue, as well as adhering to the norms and principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, which is especially relevant amid the escalating conflict potential in various parts of the globe, including the Middle East, Africa, Eurasia, South Asia and the Caucasus.

“On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the UN, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will outline his strategic vision for the UN reform this September in New York," Murat Nurtleu noted.

In the context of global economic uncertainty and trade wars, Kazakhstan remains committed to deepening engagement with BRICS partners in energy diversification, food security, transportation and logistics, education, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, without limiting interaction in other areas.

“I also invite the BRICS countries to explore investment opportunities of Kazakhstan, supported by favorable conditions and a comfortable, predictable investment climate," the Kazakh Foreign Minister said.

Given that digital technologies and artificial intelligence play an important role in the world, Kazakhstan is ready for closer cooperation in this area.

Murat Nurtleu reminded that Kazakhstan had recently launched the most powerful supercomputer in the region - Alem.AI-hub for IT-startups, and is set to open a cryptocurrency city, where digital currencies can be used in everyday life.

It was also noted that any technological revolution is associated with risks, such as unequal access to technology, job losses, the problem of digital sovereignty and dependence on global technological monopolies.

“That is why BRICS countries should not only stay in the game, but also lead it," Murat Nurtleu recommended.

At the end of his speech, the head of the Kazakh delegation noted the importance of strengthening result- and consensus-oriented multilateral cooperation to jointly build a more peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future for all.

Earlier it was reported that Murat Nurtleu had a meeting with Foreign Minister of Brazil Mauro Vieira ahead of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.