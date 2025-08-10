Head of State congratulates Kazakhstan’s Canine Union after triumph of Tazy dog breed at World Dog Show 2025

Earlier, it was reported eight Kazakh Tazy breed dogs competed among 25,000 dogs from round the world for the first time since gaining preliminary recognition by the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) last year.

Five Tazy dogs triumphed in their breeds, with a Tazy dog named Tamerlan winning the Junior World Winner 2025 title, a male dog Latysh - the World Winner title, a female dog Aru securing the title for the Best of Opposite Sex, while a male dog Kokserek becoming the World Winner runner-up and a female dog Pana – the Best of Opposite Sex runner-up.