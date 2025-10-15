Kazakhstan presents proactive economic growth policy at U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The event was held as part of the roundtable of the U.S.–Kazakhstan Business Council (USKZBC) under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on the eve of the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

The American delegation led by Senior Vice President for the Middle East, Turkey, and Central Asia at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Khush Choksy included executives from Chevron, Bechtel, ExxonMobil, Citi, Mastercard, Boeing, LanzaJet, and others.

During the high-level meeting, Serik Zhumangarin emphasized the strong economic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

Over 600 U.S. companies operate in Kazakhstan, including Chevron, General Electric, Pfizer, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Honeywell, John Deere, etc.

He said Kazakhstan remains an attractive country for U.S. businesses. Kazakhstan’s GDP in 2025 is projected to exceed 330 billion US dollars, accounting for 60% of Central Asia’s economy. In 2024, the country’s GDP per capita (2024) surpassed 14,000 US dollars. He stressed the short-term target to raise GDP by 450 billion US dollars by 2029.

He announced over 400 billion US dollars in foreign direct investment attracted over the past 20 years, and the country’s economy grew above 5% annually for three consecutive years.

Zhumangarin also presented key directions of the new proactive economic growth policy aimed at ensuring annual GDP growth rates of 5–6% a year due to strong financial development institutions able to ensure large-scale funding of high-performance export projects.

