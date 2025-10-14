Kazakh FM holds talks with Italian corporate leaders

During the meeting with the Vice President of Maire Group, Gianni Bardazzi, discussions were held on the establishment of a regional engineering and industrial hub in Kazakhstan, as well as the construction of a plant for the production of sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company, as part of a consortium with KazMunayGas (KMG), is implementing a project to build a gas separation complex with a production capacity of approximately 1.6 million tons of ethane and 360,000 tons of propane per year.

The CEO of Ansaldo Energia, Fabrizio Fabbri, informed about the company’s plans to localize the production of components for gas turbine units and to open a service center for technical maintenance.

The President of Allied International Group, Valter Alberici, shared his vision for localizing pipe production in Kazakhstan. The implementation of this project will significantly reduce the volume of imported pipe products.

The President of the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association, Marco Beretta, noted the growing interest of Italian businesses to the Kazakh market, which provides access to the broader Central Asian region. He also informed about plans to open a Kazakh-Italian Trade House.

Minister Kosherbayev highly praised the dynamic development of Kazakh-Italian relations, particularly emphasizing the growth of trade, economic, and investment cooperation. He underlined Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide comprehensive support for projects aimed at producing high-value-added goods.

As a result of the meetings, an agreement was reached to continue joint work on the implementation of the outlined projects.

