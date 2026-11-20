The sides discussed Kazakhstan's new investor protection framework, existing mechanisms for supporting investment projects and prospects for further bilateral cooperation, according to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Assylov highlighted the importance of strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, based on good-neighbourly relations, mutual trust and respect.

He also stressed the need to consistently translate the agreements reached at the highest level into concrete practical measures, primarily in the areas of trade, economic relations and investment.

During the talks, Assylov also presented Kazakhstan's new investor protection system. Under the framework, the Prosecutor General has been granted the powers of Investment Ombudsman, while the Investor Rights Protection Committee is responsible for ensuring the effective implementation of these functions.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed interest in further developing bilateral cooperation and strengthening engagement in the field of investment protection.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and China are considering establishing a joint road research institute in Kazakhstan.