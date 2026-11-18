According to Sun, a delegation from the Kazakhstan Road Research Institute visited China in the first half of 2026. During the visit, the two sides discussed road construction, management, maintenance and operation, and signed a cooperation agreement.

In Beijing, we discussed the possibility of establishing a joint research institute in Kazakhstan. This time, in addition to participating in the conference, we intend to take concrete steps to further deepen bilateral cooperation, Sun said.

He also outlined the capabilities of China’s research institute, which include a closed testing facility for autonomous vehicles and specialized complexes for studying bridges and tunnels.

The institute conducts a wide range of research, from developing road construction technologies to carrying out practical tests and preparing technical standards, Sun noted.

He added that the Chinese side is ready to engage in regular exchanges of expertise with Kazakhstan and coordinate joint projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the third Kazakhstan-China railway crossing was set to open in 2027.