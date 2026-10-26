Kazakhstan presents new child protection measures to United Nations

The meeting focused primarily on child rights protection, violence prevention, and ensuring children's safety.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan is implementing legislative and institutional reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to strengthen the national child protection system.

Photo: gov.kz

Zhuldyz Suleimenova outlined key reforms in the national child rights system, as well as the main directions of the Children of Kazakhstan Concept for 2026–2030.

The two sides paid particular attention to expanding child protection infrastructure, including the creation of regional child protection departments, enhancing guardianship and trusteeship services, and strengthening psychological support centers.

Additionally, participants discussed early identification measures for children in need of assistance and closer coordination among specialized agencies.

Photo: gov.kz

They also considered measures to prevent violence and bullying, reinforce psychological safety in educational institutions, and improve access to support services, including through the "111" national helpline.

The meeting was attended by Dinara Zakiyeva, Deputy Chair of the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Commissioner for Children's Rights, alongside representatives from UNICEF and the Kazakh Ministry of Enlightenment.

On October 12, Vice President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin chaired a meeting on implementing presidential initiatives in the field of protecting children's rights and interests.