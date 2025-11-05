Kazakhstan presents key social policy priorities at World Summit in Doha 

A Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Galymzhan Koishybayev, participated in the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, held in Doha, the capital of the State of Qatar.

The event brought together 180 high-level representatives, including heads of state and government, ministers, and officials representing international organizations, academia, business, and non-governmental sectors. The summit focused on developing strategies to address global social challenges, strengthen social resilience, promote inclusive economic growth, and advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his plenary address, Koishybayev emphasized that social development forms the foundation of a sustainable and just world. He noted that under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is implementing a wide range of political and economic reforms aimed at improving citizens’ well-being, ensuring equal opportunities, and strengthening social justice.

Highlighting Kazakhstan’s regional leadership in adopting new technologies, Deputy Prime Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev outlined the country’s priorities in innovation and digitalization to support economic growth and raise living standards. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, to international cooperation, and to building a future based on justice and human dignity.

On the sidelines of the summit, bilateral talks were held with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The sides underscored the strategic nature of Kazakhstan–Qatar relations and discussed key areas of cooperation, including the implementation of joint investment projects in energy, telecommunications, and other sectors. Particular attention was given to progress on agreements reached during President Tokayev’s state visit to Qatar in February 2024.

During the visit, Galymzhan Koishybayev also met with Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai to discuss prospects for collaboration in digitalization, telecommunications infrastructure, and e-government development.

The Qatari side was also briefed on Kazakhstan’s ongoing artificial intelligence initiatives. The sides agreed to step up cooperation in this area.

Additionally, the head of the Kazakh delegation held a working meeting with the Chairman of Power International Holding, Moutaz Al-Khayyat. At the meeting, the sides discussed the company’s investment projects in Kazakhstan and opportunities for expanding cooperation.

