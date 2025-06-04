Kazakhstan presents itself as a middle power on international stage in Washington

The session was moderated by Fiona Hill, former Special Adviser to the UK Home Secretary.

In his remarks, the Ambassador presented the vision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing that Kazakhstan sees itself as a proactive Middle Power, ready to contribute to strengthening international resilience and stability. This approach was clearly articulated earlier at the Astana International Forum, where Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to serve as a platform for global dialogue.

Ambassador Ashikbayev placed particular emphasis on Kazakhstan’s role as a Eurasian transit hub, highlighting the development of the Middle Corridor – a key emerging component of global supply chains that offers a reliable alternative to traditional routes.

He also underscored the importance of Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the United States, noting that the U.S. remains a critical economic and investment partner for the country.

In closing, the Ambassador stressed that Kazakhstan is demonstrating not only a readiness to deepen its strategic and economic partnerships but also a willingness to shoulder part of the responsibility for shaping a more stable, integrated, and just world order, positioning itself as a platform for dialogue, reform, and consensus.

The session also featured leading international experts, representatives of U.S. government agencies, think tanks, and the business community, all of whom recognized Kazakhstan’s growing role as a responsible and reliable partner in Central Asia.

On May 29, addressing the panel session of the Astana International Forum 2025, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that middle powers should be ready to shoulder more multilateral responsibility.