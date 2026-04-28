Kazakhstan presents its priorities at Delphi Economic Forum

The participation of the Kazakh delegation in the Forum was aimed at promoting the country’s foreign economic priorities, strengthening cooperation with Greece and the European Union, as well as expanding investment and trade ties.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Alibek Kuantyrov participated in a panel session together with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Harry Theoharis. During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on global economic development, energy and transport connectivity, resilience of international supply chains, and prospects for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan, Greece, and Europe.

In his remarks, the Kazakh diplomat underlined the growing role of Kazakhstan as a reliable economic partner of Europe, the largest transit hub in Central Asia, and a key participant in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Particular attention was given to the country’s policy of economic diversification, industrial development, infrastructure modernization, and the creation of new logistics routes between Asia and Europe.

Harry Theoharis emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the European Union and reliable partners in Central Asia, highlighting Kazakhstan’s significance in ensuring energy stability, transport connectivity, and the development of new trade routes. He also expressed interest in further expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

The Kazakh delegation also took part in the roundtable entitled “Kazakhstan’s Investment Potential and Opportunities for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece,” organized jointly with Greece’s national agency Enterprise Greece. The event was attended by representatives of business circles, sectoral associations, and the investment community of Greece.

Addressing the participants of the roundtable, Alibek Kuantyrov noted that Greece is an important partner for Kazakhstan both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union. He stated that bilateral trade turnover reached USD 2.4 billion in 2025, while Kazakhstan became the second largest supplier of crude oil to Greece.

At the same time, considerable potential for further diversification of cooperation was emphasized. Kazakhstan invited Greek companies to participate in projects in renewable energy, transport and logistics, metallurgy, waste management, agro-industry, pharmaceuticals, tourism, digital technologies, and manufacturing.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister also held a meeting with the Executive Director of the Institute of Energy for Southeast Europe, Costis Stambolis. The parties discussed current trends in regional energy markets, prospects for strengthening Europe’s energy security, development of transportation routes for Kazakh energy resources to European markets, as well as opportunities for cooperation in analytics, expert exchanges, and reciprocal participation of Kazakh and Greek representatives in international energy events held in both countries.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and the UAE discussed investment cooperation prospects.