Kazakhstan presents green initiatives at ECO EXPO CENTRAL ASIA 2026 in Samarkand

The second day of the exhibition was marked by constructive dialogue and active experience-sharing among representatives of government agencies, businesses, and the environmental community of Central Asian countries.

Kazakhstan's National Pavilion was visited by Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Chairman of Uzbekistan's National Committee for Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov, Chairman of Tajikistan's Committee for Environmental Protection Bahodur Sheralizoda, and other representatives of government agencies and the environmental community of Central Asian countries.

Photo source: gov.kz

During the visit, guests were shown an exhibition showcasing key areas of Kazakhstan's environmental policy, modern solutions in waste management, environmental infrastructure development, recycling of secondary raw materials, and the adoption of circular economy principles.

In addition, the sixth meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) environment ministers was also held in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Eighth Global Environment Facility Assembly. The meeting brought together heads of environmental agencies of ECO member states, representatives of international organizations, and experts.

The meeting was aimed at reinforcing cross-border environmental measures and enhancing resilience to climate change in Central Asia and the wider ECO region. Ministers approved the Samarkand Declaration on Regional Environmental Cooperation, as well as the 2026–2030 Framework Program for Environmental Cooperation.

Earlier, a group of Przewalski’s horses was released into the wild at the Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve, marking another milestone in Kazakhstan’s biodiversity restoration efforts.