Kazakhstan preparing comprehensive program to boost light industry

The country’s Industry and Construction Ministry said the light industry has been demonstrating a steady upward trend over the past five years.

By late 2025, the light industry’s output grew 13.2 percent, exceeding the target by 3 precent, and reached 260 billion tenge. The share of light industry in manufacturing accounts for 0.8 percent.

It is worth noting that in the structure of light industry, over 60 percent is textile production, 32 percent is clothing manufacturing, and 6.5 percent is footwear and leather goods production. More than 97 percent of enterprises in the sector are small businesses.

The country seeks to promote the light industry through deeper processing of cotton and hides, expansion of synthetic fiber production, and an increase in the output of high value-added products.

Last year, the country harvested a record cotton crop of 466,000 tons, enabling it to produce 116.1 thousand tons of cotton fiber, 500 tons of yarn, 5.2 million square meters of fabric, and 28.6 million units of finished textile products.

Ensuring full raw materials processing will allow to bring 1.67 billion US dollars in potential added value, as well as create 5,000 jobs.

As well as noting the positive dynamics, the meeting highlighted a number of systemic issues requiring comprehensive solutions. They include the development of the raw material base, modernization of production facilities, improvement of regulated procurement mechanisms, and expansion of financial support measures.

Considering the objectives outlined, a decision was made to develop a comprehensive program for the development of light industry with the participation of the business community and industry associations, supported both by the sector’s positive growth and by its significant potential for further expansion.

The document should single out key enterprises, their current performance indicators, and development targets. In return, the core obligations will include employment for local residents and increased production, said Zhumangarin.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s automobile industry is to generate 5,000 jobs.