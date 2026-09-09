Kazakhstan prepares to participate in EXPO 2027 in Belgrade

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Serbia Bolat Imanbayev held talks with Serbian Deputy Foreign Minister Tamara Rastovac-Siamashvili to review ongoing projects and explore opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.

The two sides identified digitalization, artificial intelligence, energy, agriculture, tourism, and construction among the key areas with potential for deeper cooperation.

They also discussed ways to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties, particularly in education and healthcare, while expanding exchanges between sports and creative organizations.

Looking ahead, the diplomats reviewed a number of bilateral events planned for 2026-2027, including Kazakhstan’s participation in EXPO 2027, which is set to take place in Belgrade.

Earlier, on August 17, Bolat Imanbayev presented his Letters of Credence to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.