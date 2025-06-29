EN
    Kazakhstan Premier League to be aired live

    11:36, 29 June 2025

    Five matches of Round 14 of the Kazakhstan Premier League are scheduled to take place today, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Tobol will face Zhenis and Turan will take on Aktobe at 06:00 pm. Astana plays Kyzylzhar, Kaisar meets Elimai, and Ordabasy hosts Kairat at 08:00 pm. All matches will be available live on Qazsport, SPORT+, and the KFF League YouTube channel.

    Astana currently tops the league table with 33 points, followed closely by Kairat from Almaty with 30 points and Tobol from Kostanay with 27. At the bottom of the table, Turan and Atyrau remain in the relegation zone.

