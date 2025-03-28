28,000 people engaged in light manufacturing in Kazakhstan

The market size of Kazakhstan’s light manufacturing was valued at 4.3 billion US dollars in 2024, with the share of domestic manufacturers accounting for around 6%. It contributed 0.09% to the country's gross domestic product (GDP), 0.4% to industrial production and 0.9% to manufacturing.

28,000 people work in light manufacturing, of whom 60% are women, said Mukhamed Andakov, deputy chair of the Kazakh Industry Committee.

Andakov went on to add that light manufacturing output in 2024 stood at 211.6 billion tenge, with the physical volume index amounting to 86.8%.

In the past three years, Kazakhstan’s light manufacturing exports have grown 2.5fold and investments in the sector exceeded 12.4 billion tenge.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had ratified the agreement establishing the International Industrial Cooperation Center on the border with Uzbekistan.