Kazakhstan National Fund's foreign currency assets reach year-to-date maximum

According to the National Bank, the country’s currency resources grew by 2.98% compared to the beginning of the year.

Net international reserves of Kazakhstan rose since January by 15.54% to make 50.3 billion US dollars, while the volume of gold in reserves increased by 37.66% to 32.8 billion US dollars in equivalent.

To note, since early 2025, the assets of the National Fund have increased by 2.6% reaching 60.3 billion US dollars, according to the National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov.