EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan National Fund's foreign currency assets reach year-to-date maximum

    14:38, 11 August 2025

    Foreign currency assets of the National Fund of Kazakhstan reached 60 billion 590 million US dollars in July, the year’s high since November 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    National Bank
    Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/ Kazinform

    According to the National Bank, the country’s currency resources grew by 2.98% compared to the beginning of the year.

    Net international reserves of Kazakhstan rose since January by 15.54% to make 50.3 billion US dollars, while the volume of gold in reserves increased by 37.66% to 32.8 billion US dollars in equivalent.

    To note, since early 2025, the assets of the National Fund have increased by 2.6% reaching 60.3 billion US dollars, according to the National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov.

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Economy Astana Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All