Kazakhstan National Fund's foreign currency assets reach year-to-date maximum
14:38, 11 August 2025
Foreign currency assets of the National Fund of Kazakhstan reached 60 billion 590 million US dollars in July, the year’s high since November 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the National Bank, the country’s currency resources grew by 2.98% compared to the beginning of the year.
Net international reserves of Kazakhstan rose since January by 15.54% to make 50.3 billion US dollars, while the volume of gold in reserves increased by 37.66% to 32.8 billion US dollars in equivalent.
To note, since early 2025, the assets of the National Fund have increased by 2.6% reaching 60.3 billion US dollars, according to the National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov.